Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 22,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ACGL opened at $56.86 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

