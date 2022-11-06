Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 217,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 82,561 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.4% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

