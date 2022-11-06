Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

