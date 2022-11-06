Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.75 Million Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of Harmonic worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Harmonic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 463,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

