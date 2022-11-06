Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.62 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.11 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

