Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SAP were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SAP from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.