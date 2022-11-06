Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $323.87 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

