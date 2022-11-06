Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.