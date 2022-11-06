Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,000 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.83, a P/E/G ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.