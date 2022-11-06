Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 69,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 249.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,073,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,503,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

