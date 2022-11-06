Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Price Performance

EIG opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Employers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.