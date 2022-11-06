Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.
Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.
EIG opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
