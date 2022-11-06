EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $121.83.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

