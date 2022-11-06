Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of EVA opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Enviva has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 32.06% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enviva news, President Thomas Meth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.84 per share, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 432,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,996,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enviva by 151.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 189.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 349,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 57,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 863.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

