Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.49-$7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $163.09. 1,131,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,437. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Equifax by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Equifax by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

