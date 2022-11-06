Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $660.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $680.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $745.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $611.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

