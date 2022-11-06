ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. ESAB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE ESAB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. 345,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,366. ESAB has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.