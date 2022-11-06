ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. ESAB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.10 EPS.

ESAB Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

