Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.12

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $10.50. Escalade shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 14,194 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $142.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Escalade by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

