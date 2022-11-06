Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.65 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $501.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $26.46 or 0.00124100 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,320.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00323710 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020419 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00736657 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00579376 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00227898 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00249606 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,782,164 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.