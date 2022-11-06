Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $26.09 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $431.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.09 or 0.00122955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00325830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00747820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00575167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00228921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00251472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,781,402 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction.The Ethereum Classic mission statement is:”We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.”Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.Ethereum Classic has undergone a network upgrade code-named Magneto. Magneto is inclusive of the Ethereum Berlin upgrade which contains a series of EIPs optimizing gas and transactions which have implied security enhancements important for the network.After a series of 51% attacks on the Ethereum Classic network in 2020, a change to the underlying Ethash mining algorithm was considered by the community to prevent being a minority proof-of-work chain in the Ethash mining algorithm where Ethereum is dominating the hashrate. This modified Ethash is also referred to as EtcHash or Thanos upgrade.Etchash is a heavyweight PoW algorithm used by Ethereum Classic. It uses the DAG file that is loaded into GPU memory at the moment of miner launch. An epoch change takes place every 60000 blocks and leads to an increase in size of the DAG file by 8 MB.”

