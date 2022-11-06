Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $26.09 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $431.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.09 or 0.00122955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00325830 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00747820 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00575167 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00228921 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00251472 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,781,402 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
