Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.54 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $425.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $25.72 or 0.00121714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,130.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00328818 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019680 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00744857 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00565149 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00227591 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00244488 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,787,063 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
