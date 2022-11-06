Euler (EUL) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Euler has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $82.79 million and $1.77 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $8.34 or 0.00039109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

