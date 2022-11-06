Euro Coin Market Cap Hits $79.75 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $79.75 million and approximately $451,570.00 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,029,331 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

