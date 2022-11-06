Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Cut to $545.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.75.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.35. 171,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,083. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.05. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.