Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $435.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.05. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

