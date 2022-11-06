Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Fantom has a total market cap of $713.24 million and $164.64 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003186 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00598824 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.50 or 0.31191796 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.