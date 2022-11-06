FB Financial Co. (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 23rd

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.