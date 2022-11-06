Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Shares of FHI opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 126.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

