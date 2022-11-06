FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

