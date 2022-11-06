Fellaz Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00009307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $346,198.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

