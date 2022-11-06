Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE FIS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

