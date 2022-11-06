Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $67.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

