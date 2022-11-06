FidoMeta (FMC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,532.00

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $223.82 million and approximately $9,532.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00596573 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.73 or 0.31074494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.0148516 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,744.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

