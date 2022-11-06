Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Barclays

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$163.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 172.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

