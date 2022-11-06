Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Tops $1.94 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $284.21 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00028959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 315,846,299 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

