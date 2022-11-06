Financial Contrast: Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) versus Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplifon and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.30 billion 2.48 $186.68 million $0.93 27.20 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion 4.48 $1.02 billion $0.82 13.52

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 8.10% 21.34% 5.58% Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 34.06% 11.73% 10.12%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Amplifon and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Amplifon has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplifon and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplifon presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Amplifon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amplifon is more favorable than Shionogi & Co., Ltd..

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,350 franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment. It also develops Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; S-120083 for Inflammatory pain; S-010887 for Neuropathic pain; S-117957 for Insomnia; sivopixant for Neuropathic pain, Sleep Apnea Syndrome, and Refractory/unexplainedchronic cough; S-637880 for Neuropathic Low Back Pain; Zuranolone for Depression; SDT-001 for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder patients; BPN14770 for Fragile X syndrome and Alzheimer's disease; and S-237648 and S-309309 for Obesity. In addition, the company develops ADR-001 for Decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-723595 for NASH; S-588410 for Esophageal and Bladder cancer; S-488210 for Head and neck squamouscell carcinoma; S-588210 for Solid tumor; S-222611 for Malignant tumor; S-770108 for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; SR-0379 for Cutaneous ulcer; S-005151 for Stroke and Epidermolysis bullosa; S-531011 for Solid tumor; S-0373 for Spinocerebellar ataxia; and S-600918 and S-217622 for COVID-19, as well as S-555739 for Control of the aggravation of COVID-19. Further, it offers antibody test kits for COVID-19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Nagasaki University, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and The Kitasato University to develop antimalarial drugs. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

