First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.4 %
FHB stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
