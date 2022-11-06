First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

FHB stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

