First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.85. 4,973,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.