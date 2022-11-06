First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 210 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

