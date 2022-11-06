First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 415 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.78. 3,922,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.