First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.23

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.23 and traded as low as C$33.69. First National Financial shares last traded at C$33.92, with a volume of 26,387 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First National Financial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,748,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.