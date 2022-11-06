First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.23

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.23 and traded as low as C$33.69. First National Financial shares last traded at C$33.92, with a volume of 26,387 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
First National Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.
First National Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at First National Financial
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,748,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.
Featured Articles
