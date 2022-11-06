First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Boosted by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $20,846,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 706,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,288. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

