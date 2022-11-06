FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $226.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.08.

FLT opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

