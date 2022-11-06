FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) is Folketrygdfondet’s 7th Largest Position

Folketrygdfondet grew its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 4,750.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,725 shares during the quarter. FLEX LNG accounts for approximately 0.5% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Folketrygdfondet owned 1.71% of FLEX LNG worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $258,754,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 537,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,106. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.
FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.
FLEX LNG Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
