FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $139.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.09.

NYSE:FMC opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

