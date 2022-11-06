Fountainhead AM LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 30.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.82. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

