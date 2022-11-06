Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) Insider Purchases £20,104.65 in Stock

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) insider David Daly bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £20,104.65 ($23,245.06).

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FRAS opened at GBX 667.50 ($7.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 715.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 728.87. Frasers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 523.50 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,001.69 ($11.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,451.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Frasers Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($9.83) to GBX 750 ($8.67) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

