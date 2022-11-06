Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($51.80) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €28.64 ($28.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($63.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

