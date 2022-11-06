FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

FSK stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

