Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNKO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.
Funko Trading Down 59.4 %
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.
Insider Activity at Funko
In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 345.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 47.0% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
