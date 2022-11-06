Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNKO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Funko Trading Down 59.4 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 345.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 47.0% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

